French carmaker Renault has been consistent in launching limited and special editions for its hot-selling car in India, the Kwid. The small car range is already offered in the Climber variant, the second-anniversary edition, the Live for More edition and others, and it seems that is not the end of the story.

Renault India is set to introduce the Kwid Superhero edition in India, and the company has teased the upcoming models in a tweet. The French carmaker seems to have tied up with Marvel, which owns the Avengers franchise and by extension Captain America and Iron Man.

The teaser image shows blacked-out silhouettes of the Kwid car on the backdrop of Iron Man's mask and Captain America's shield. This indicates the Kwid Superhero edition will come in multiple themes, consistent with the members of the Avengers.

Your favourite Super Heroes join forces to inspire India’s favourite car. Watch this space for the newest edition of the #RenaultKWID.@Marvel_India pic.twitter.com/5MTgjxaHwt — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) January 31, 2018

Cosmetic upgrades like body decals with Iron Man and Captain America themes can be expected on the outside. Inside the cabin, the seat upholstery is expected to get Avenger series-themed stitching and special floor mats.

No changes on the powertrains are expected with the new edition. The 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor is tuned to churn out 53bhp at 5,678rpm and a peak torque of 72Nm at 4,386rpm, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.0-litre engine equipped models to come with the 999cc 3-cylinder engine can churn out 67bhp of power at 5,500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4,250rpm.

Renault

After the launch of the Kwid 0.8L, Renault launched the Kwid 1.0-litre SCe engine with manual transmission in 2016. Later the company launched the Kwid AMT powered by the 1.0L SCe engine.

This was followed by the Kwid Climber, launched with the 1.0-litre SCe powertrain in both manual and AMT options.