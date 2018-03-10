Renault unveiled Kwid Outsider concept at the 2016 Sao Paulo International Motor Show in November. The French carmaker is now inching closer to the production version, which is reportedly due in early 2019.

During the inauguration of the block and head factory in São José dos Pinhais, Renault do Brasil president Luiz Pedrucci confirmed the development of production version of the Kwid Outsider. The Kwid Outsider in its production avatar will feature a more compact SUV-ish character in addition to the existing crossover stance, reported Motor1.

The Outsider concept showcased in 2016 further accentuates the pseudo-SUV-ish style of the Kwid with thick plastic cladding around the vehicle. This is complemented by bigger tires wrapped around newly-designed alloy wheels.

The concept that was showcased came in an orange shade while green touches on the front grille, fog lamp bezel, wheel arches and at the roof rail added a contemporary touch. A black-color plastic covering for ORVMs and taillamps were the other external additions in the concept.

The Outsider concept has a layout similar to the regular Kwid models. The digital instrument cluster in the India-spec Kwid has made way for a conventional analog speedometer and tachometer setup.

The window control buttons are now located below the Medianav display and the door lock button is placed next to the window controls.

The orange theme of the exterior is reflected inside as well. The bright color has been sprayed in areas such as the steering wheels stitches, AC vents, the instrument cluster outlining and the infotainment unit's edges. All these additions to the concept are expected in the production version as well.

There is no clarity on the engine for now. Renault sells the Kwid in the Brazilian market only with the three-cylinder 1.0-liter motor that comes with a five-speed manual transmission and an optional AMT gearbox. The engine runs on both petrol and ethanol, and engine produces around 75bhp of power.