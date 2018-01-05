Renault India has kick-started its 2018 campaign with the launch of special edition Kwid. Christened as Kwid Live for More Reloaded 2018 Edition, the special edition comes with safety and styling changes.

Variants Prices: Ex-showroom Delhi KWID 0.8L SCe Rs. 2,66,700 KWID 1.0L SCe MT Rs. 3,57,900 KWID 1.0L SCe AMT Rs. 3,87,900

Kwid Live for More Reloaded 2018 edition is equipped with 10 new enhancements that not only accentuates the exterior styling of the small car but also makes it better with the addition of reverse parking sensors.

The special edition flaunts dual-tone speedster graphics running across the hood, roof and sides of the car that lend the vehicle a sportier stance. The detailing in colour combination consisting of Black, Dark Grey with Lime perfectly contrasts with light body colour; Black, Silver with Lime gels for the special edition model in dark body colour for a trendy exterior.

Additionally, the Kwid Live for More Reloaded 2018 edition gets steel silver-accentuated front grille inserts. The wheel covers get a dash of electric lime accents as well. Other highlights are dual-tone arching roof bars and lime streak rear-view mirror covers adding glamourous look. Live for More insignia on the door adds exclusivity to the special edition. Apart from the Speedster, there is also an option to choose from the popular Sportz and Rallycross graphics.

Available in five body colour options – Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze and Planet Grey, bookings for the Kwid Live for More Reloaded 2018 Edition has commenced across all Renault dealerships in India and will be available for a limited period.