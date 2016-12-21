Kwid, the successful nameplate in the Indian market that turned fortunes for the French carmaker Renault, continues to record positive sales in the country. In November, with 43 percent jump in sales, the entry-level small car found itself in the top ten selling passenger vehicles list.

Renault never had to look back since the launch of the Kwid in the Indian market. Kwid, which has been part of the market for over a year now, continues to sustain momentum and has sold 7847 units in November, according to the figures released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

While Maruti Suzuki's Alto retained the top spot, followed by Wagon R, Swift, Dzire and Baleno, the sixth and seventh spots were occupied by Grand i10 and Vitara Brezza. The Celerio and the Elite i20 settled at eighth and ninth positions respectively in November and the list was completed by the Kwid. The Kwid saw 43 percent increase in its sales in November. The small car with SUV-stance has already crossed sales of 1,10,000 units in India since October 2015. Recently, Renault has added AMT variant to the Kwid line-up in India. The Kwid is currently offered with two-engine options.

It comes powered by a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor, which is tuned to churn out 53bhp at 5,678rpm and a peak torque of 72Nm at 4,386rpm, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The car also returns ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.0 litre variant of the model gets 999cc 3-cylinder engine that can churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm. The Kwid 1.0 litre claims to deliver a mileage of 23.01 kmpl. The new Kwid AMT, which was launched in November 2016, is available in the top-end RXT variant of the car, and comes powered by a 1.0-litre engine.

Meanwhile, the prices of the Kwid will go up from January as Renault is planning to hike the vehicle prices owing to rising input costs. It would be interesting to see how the increase in prices would affect the sales chart of the Kwid in New Year.