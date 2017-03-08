After of the launch of Kwid 800cc, Kwid 1L engine and the AMT variant (Easy-R), Renault India is gearing up for the launch of yet another Kwid variant in India. In line with the French car-maker's product strategy of introducing one new variant of Kwid every six months, Kwid Climber will be the fourth member and the company has teased a silhouette of the new addition.

Kwid Climber will be launched in India on Thursday, March 9, reports ET Auto. The company had unveiled Kwid Climber as a concept at Auto Expo 2016. The off-road model was showcased with short overhangs, high ground clearance, fattened bumpers and side protective mouldings. It also has features like specially-designed pattern tyres and diamond cut wheels with extensions highlighted in electric blue shade. Inside, it gets Nappa leather for the steering wheel and upholstery.

However, the recently-leaked brochure images indicate that the launch-ready Kwid Climber will have a toned-down exterior. The face gets mildly revised bumper that sports with black plastic garnish around the fog lamps. There is also a silver skid plate to complete the off-roader look.

In the leaked brochure images, Kwid Racer is seen in electric-blue shade with orange ORVMs caps. The tinge of orange can also be seen on the bumper and roof rails. It wears Climber badging on the front door and multi-spoke allow wheels is expected as standard. The orange touches will be extended to interior on the dashboard and gear knob.

Kwid Climber's interior is expected to get leather steering wheel cover, seat fabric with orange inserts and Climber badging on the headrests.

Kwid Climber will be offered only in 1.0 litre engine, which is tuned to turn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm. The mill is expected to couple with manual-gearbox option only. It is rumoured to cost Rs 35,000-45,000 more than the Kwid 1.0 manual variant at Rs 4,50,000 (ex-showroom).

Picture source: AutosArena