Keen to take another stride in the entry- level segment of the Indian auto industry, French carmaker Renault could soon be cementing its growing presence further with a third offering of its Kwid variant line-up — the Kwid Climber.

We reported last week that the Kwid Climber, which was first showcased at the Auto Expo last year, is getting ready to hit showrooms soon.

The latest buzz online revolves around its brochures that feature images of the production-ready Kwid Climber giving a pretty clear picture of the soon-to-be-launched model.

From the leaked brochure images, the front fascia of the Kwid has been tweaked a bit and it now houses black plastic garnish around the fog lamps. There is also a silver skid plate to complete the look.

The images show an electric-blue Kwid with orange ORVMs caps. The tinge of orange can also be seen on the bumper and roof rails. It wears Climber badging on the front door and shows new multi-spoke allow wheels.

The Climber variant of Kwid is an off-roader and is expected to get Nappa leather for the steering wheel and upholstery with orange inserts.

Under the hood, the Kwid Climber is expected to pack the 1.0 litre engine, which is tuned to turn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm.

The Kwid is currently available in India in 800cc variants, 1.0 litre engine variant and Automated Manual transmission (AMT) model. The launch of the Kwid Climber is expected to be followed by the Racer, a kitted up version of the small car.

It is rumoured to be priced in the range of Rs 4,50,000 (ex-showroom).

Source: AutosArena