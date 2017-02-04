Renault India got a much-needed reboot with the launch of Kwid in September 2015. Encouraged by positive response, the company showcased Kwid Climber and Racer concepts at the Auto Expo 2016. It looks like one of the concepts is getting readied for the production run soon.

Also read: Renault Kwid records sale of over 1 lakh cars

A report in Gaadiwaadi says that Renault will launch Kwid Climber soon. In November, Renault India CEO and managing director Sumit Sawhney hinted at the arrival of the new Kwid variants in the near future. Gaadiwaadi report cements Sawhney's statement. The report also says that Kwid Racer will not come in the immediate future.

Kwid Climber is an off-roader and comes with features like short overhangs, high ground clearance, fattened bumpers and side protective mouldings. It also has features like specially-designed pattern tyres and diamond cut wheels with extensions highlighted in electric blue shade. Inside, it gets Nappa leather for the steering wheel and upholstery.

On the other hand, the Kwid racer is focused for track use. It has been showcased with wide air intakes, spoiler, diffuser, 18-inch alloy wheels on low-profile tyres, honed aerodynamics, bucket seats with four-point harness, roll cage and digital rev counter. Production versions of Kwid Climber and Racer will be toned down to keep the price in check. It is more likely to be offered as limited edition variants.

Riding on the Kwid, the French carmaker sold 1.32 lakh vehicles in 2016 registering 146 percent growth. Renault's sales in 2015 were only 53,847 units. The increase is massive and the company is the seventh best car seller in the country. The Kwid hatchback sales also crossed 1 lakh in India in November 2016. Both Kwid Climber and Racer are set to elevate Kwid's appeal to a step higher.