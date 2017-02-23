Renault India has added a new RXL variant to its small car, the Kwid. The new variant is offered with 1.0-litre engine in both automatic and manual transmission options.

The Kwid RXL 1.0-litre AMT is priced at Rs 3.84 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, which is only Rs 30,000 more than same variant with manual transmission. Its arch rival, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT is retailed at Rs 4.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Hence the new Kwid AMT model is cheaper by Rs 26,000.

Also read: Renault Kwid sales cross 1.30 lakh in India

The Kwid RXL 1.0-litre manual transmission has been priced at Rs 3.54 lakh which is Rs 22,000 more than the Kwid 0.8 Litre RXL variant.

"Kwid has proved to be one of the most successful vehicle launches in the Indian automotive industry and it continues to set new benchmarks in the compact hatchback segment. Having seen a highly favourable response to the powerful - KWID RXT and RXT (O) 1.0L SCe and convenient – Kwid RXT (O) AMT, we believe there is a lot of potential in the market for derivatives of these versions. With the introduction of Renault Kwid RXL 1.0 SCe, we aim to make our 1.0L offering more accessible to customers, especially across tier II-IV markets, as we focus on consolidating our presence in India," said Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The Kwid sales in India have also crossed 1.30 lakh on February 22 and are still counting. The small car with SUV-stance has been on sales in India since September 2015 and has given Renault a breakthrough in India. Renault grew its market share to 4.5 percent at the end of 2016, achieving a three-digit growth over 2015.

The Kwid was originally launched with an 800cc engine. Later, the company added 1.0 litre engine to its line-up in the country owing to the overwhelming response. It then went on to launch the AMT avatar (automated manual transmission) of the Kwid in India.