French carmaker's small car Kwid has become an instant success in the Indian market. The evidence for this is the sales of 1.5 lakh units of the model in the market since its launch in September 2015.

Also Read: New images of Chevrolet Essentia compact sedan surface online; here is what to expect

The Kwid, which opened its chapter in the Indian market with 800cc engine under the hood, has usurped its position in the fast-growing market by adding more variants in its line-up. A latest report of CarandBike reveals that the 1.0 litre variant of the Kwid has been a run-away success in the hatchback segment.

The result is that the new, more powerful variant of the small hatchback of the French carmaker contributes to about 60 percent of the total sales of the Kwid in India. And interestingly, out of the 60 percent of the Kwid 1.0 litre sales, 30 percent comes from the Kwid AMT, a relatively new variant of the hatchback.

The saga of the Kwid is unlikely to stop here and the new Kwid Climber, which is again offered with the 1.0 litre engine is likely to boost the sales further.

The Kwid was originally launched with 800cc engine, but the company was quick to add 1.0 litre engine to its line-up in the country owing to overwhelming response. And Renault was not ready to rest on its laurels even after that. It then went on to launch the AMT avatar (automated manual transmission) of the Kwid in India.

The Kwid comes powered by a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor, which is tuned to churn out 53bhp at 5,678rpm and a peak torque of 72Nm at 4,386rpm, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The car also returns ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl.

On the other hand, the 1.0 litre variant of the model gets 999cc 3-cylinder engine that can churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm. The new Kwid AMT, which was launched in November 2016, is available in the top-end RXT variant of the car, and comes powered by a 1.0-litre engine.

In this month, Renault added Kwid climber, available in the 1.0 litre engine variant of the hatchback. Priced starting at Rs 4.30 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi), the Climber, which is also available in the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar, is offered in the top-end RXT (O) variant with three colour options.

Source: CarandBike