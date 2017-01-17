There seems to be more clarity now on the launch of Renault Kaptur in India as latest reports suggest that the new SUV from the French carmaker could arrive at the showrooms during the festive season this year.

Renault Kaptur, the bigger SUV to be positioned above the Duster in India, is currently undergoing tests on Indian roads. It has been caught on camera several times.

The Kaptur is now expected to come to the market in the third quarter of financial year 2017-18, according to ET Auto. The Kaptur that is coming to India is the SUV that was first showcased in Russia. Renault also sells Captur in Europe, that has a similar-sounding name, but carries a different spelling.

The India-bound Kaptur is built on the same platform as the Duster SUV, while the Captur in Europe is based on the Clio platform. In terms of dimensions, the Kaptur SUV measures 4,333mm in length, 1,813mm in width and 1,613mm in height, and has a 2,674mm wheelbase.

Renault Kaptur is likely to get features such as touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke multi-steering wheel and digital-analogue instrument cluster. The Indian-spec model of the Kaptur is likely to be identical to the global model. Renault is expected to bring the seven-seater configuration of the model.

There is no information yet on the powertrains of the upcoming SUV. However, it is likely to get a 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.5-litre direct injection, common-rail diesel version is expected to churn out 89bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 220Nm at 1,750rpm. The transmission is expected to be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed Easy-R AMT gearbox that is borrowed from its sibling, the Duster.