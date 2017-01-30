Renault India Pvt Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of Renault S.A., France is one of the most successful car makers in the country last year. Riding on its volume driver, Kwid hatchback and Duster SUV, the Renault India ended 2016 with a market share of around 4.5 percent. To continue positive momentum, the company is gearing up for new launches.

Also read: Renault Kaptur India launch likely to happen during festive season

Renault is looking to launch a compact SUV and a premium small car in India, placed above Kwid according to ET Auto. "The company is in a 'portfolio development mode' at a time when it expands retail presence across the country. High local content will be a major focus area for all new products as Renault wants to ensure that car prices are attractive and operating costs are competitive," Times of India quoted Sumit Sawhney, country CEO and MD of Renault India as saying.

He said the company may look at a crossover (SUV), which can hit the market during the second half of this year. In all probability, the model in question is widely rumoured to be the Kaptur SUV, which the car maker unveiled in Russia last year. Renault has already begun testing of Kaptur on Indian roads and test mule was spotted in December.

The India-bound Kaptur is built on the same platform as the Duster SUV. In terms of dimensions, the Kaptur SUV measures 4,333mm in length, 1,813mm in width and 1,613mm in height, and has a 2,674mm wheelbase. The number makes it clear that it is a compact SUV to be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300. The Kaptur is expected to draw power from 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with a price well under Rs 10 lakh.

There is no clarity on the upcoming premium small car. The Scala sedan in the current portfolio is a slow seller and hence, Renault may replace it with more modern product. The new generation Symbol sedan has been linked with India arrival recently.

Symbol is the Logan in Brazilian market and pictures of the new generation sedan have been leaked online. The latest version comes with new design language of Renault highlighted with the C-shaped LED DRLs incorporated into the new headlamp units. The grille is in line with the new Koleos SUV. The rear of the car is more cohesive unlike Scala.