French carmaker Renault has been doing good business in India primary due to two models -- Kwid hatchback and Duster SUV. Kwid has particularly helped the automaker to increase its market share to nearly five percent. Going forward, the sales based on a single model will not be good enough for sustainable growth and the company is reportedly planning to launch more entry-level cars.

The first would be a seven-seater sibling of Kwid and will be based on the CMF-A+ platform (a little bigger version of the CMF-A platform), reports Autocar Pro. The vehicle is reportedly codenamed RBC and the MPV will be positioned in line with low-cost Datsun Go+. It will be followed by another small car on the same platform over a period of time, the report adds.

"It's clear that we did not create the platform (CMF-A) only for one car. On each platform, we can develop a lot of things. Not only because we can use a different type of bodies but also because we have a lot of possible branding," Autocar Pro quoted Gerard Detourbet, Alliance Managing Director, Alliance A-Segment development unit, as saying.

Meanwhile, a report in Gaadiwaadi.com claims that Renault has already patented Dacia Sandero and Dacia Logan MCV in India. Both cars are entry-level models produced jointly by Renault and its Romanian subsidiary Dacia since 2007, currently at its second generation. Renault has no plans to bring Dacia in India and so, the new entry-level models from Renault could be rebadged Sandero and Logan MCV.

Dacia Sandero goes up against Suzuki Celerio and Kia Picanto in the European markets. If Renault decides to bring it here, it will go up against Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago. The Logan MCV, on the other hand, is expected to go up against Datsun Go+ and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in affordable MPV segment.

Another possibility is that the Dacia models will be brought here for benchmarking purpose. In any case, Renault is gearing up to emulate the success of Kwid with its new entry-level models.

