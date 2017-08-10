Is Renault offering discounts on its Duster ahead of the arrival of new Captur? The emerging reports say so. Some of the variants of Renault's popular SUV Duster are on sale with huge discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh in India. The move, if the reports are to be believed, is meant to clear the inventory.

A report of Mr Car says that the "Gang of Dusters", a community of Duster owners in India is in receipt of an e-mail from Renault, detailing the discounts on Duster by up to Rs 2 lakh.

According to the report, the base 85 PS diesel variant of Duster is being offered with a discount of 1.6 lakh while the top-end 110 PS AWD Adventure Edition gets a price cut of 2 lakh. Only 34 units of the base 85 PS Duster diesel in White colour are available with the discount. On the other hand, 73 units of the 110 PS AWD Adventure Edition is available in silver and white colours. Besides the cash discounts, the both the Duster variants also get exchange offers of Rs 10,000 along with a corporate bonus of Rs 7,000.

It is also being said that Duster will be available only in three variants once the new crossover of Renault the Captur makes its entry into the market. Captur, which is currently on its test runs in the country, is expected to be launched during the festive season this year. India-bound Captur will be built on the same platform as the Duster SUV and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 to 15 lakh.

Source: Mr Car