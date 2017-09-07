French carmaker Renault is gearing up for the launch of a new variant of its Duster SUV in India. The new variant is expected to be a limited edition eyeing increased sales during the forthcoming festive season period. It will be called Duster Sandstorm, a top company official said in Chennai on Wednesday.

The new Renault Duster variant would hit the road "before the forthcoming festive season", said Renault India CEO Sumit Sawhney, reports PTI. "We are very much committed to India. Our immediate short-term action was the Kwid 02 (Anniversary edition) launch. We are about to launch Duster Sandstorm before the festival season," he told reporters.

While there is no specific information on the Duster Sandstorm variant, one can speculate a sand coloured matt finish to the body panels on the basis of the name. It is expected to get exterior add-ons such as bull bar, contrasting roof, beefier claddings, side decals and a Sandstorm badge at the rear.

Last month, some of the variants of Renault Duster were on sale with huge discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh in India. 'Gang of Dusters', a community of Duster owners, reportedly received an email from Renault detailing the discounts. The move seems be targeting clearing inventory ahead of the Captur premium SUV's arrival by the end of this year.

"Captur will be unique. It is already successful in Russia and Brazil. It is a SUV with crossover DNA. You will have very good visibility all around with good ground clearance," said Sawhney. "We will be ready for launch in the fourth quarter," he added, declining to reveal the price of the vehicle.

Renault Captur will be manufactured at the company's Oragadam facility near Chennai. Captur will be positioned above Duster in India.