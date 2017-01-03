Riding on the Kwid, the small car, the French carmaker Renault has registered a growth of 9.2 percent with monthly sales of 11,244 units in the last month of 2016 as against 10,292 units in the corresponding month last year.

Renault Kwid set to make inroads into South Africa, Bhutan, Bangladesh in 2017

In the calendar year 2016, Renault India sold 132,235 units as against 53,847 units in the preceding year, registering a cumulative growth of 146 percent. Renault has been registering positive sales in India since the launch of the Kwid. The Kwid, which is over a year-old in India, has bagged over 1.65 lakh bookings and the sales crossed over 1 lakh in December.

"We are on track with a 4.5 percent market share at the end of 2016 achieving a robust three-digit growth over 2015. Our focus for 2017 will be to continue and build on our growth journey, reflecting our long-term commitment to the Indian market. We plan to launch at least one new product every year, over the next 5 years, beginning with some exciting product innovations starting this year. We will continue to build our network this year as well, with strategic measures to make our cars more accessible to customers across the country," said Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The Kwid is currently available in 800cc, 1.0litre and AMT avatar in the country. It comes powered by a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor, which is tuned to churn out 53bhp at 5,678rpm and a peak torque of 72Nm at 4,386rpm. On the other hand, the 1.0 litre variant of the model gets 999cc 3-cylinder engine that can churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm.