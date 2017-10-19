The French carmaker Renault is gearing up for the launch of the new Captur premium SUV in India. The preparations are underway for the arrival of the Captur and the SUV has also started reaching the showrooms.

Although it was anticipated the launch will be around Diwali festivities, there is still no clarity on the same as the carmaker is yet to make it public. Now, the recent reports on the web indicate that the launch of Captur could be either towards the end of October or early November. Nonetheless, the bookings for the Captur are underway at the dealerships of the company. The SUV can also be booked through the company website and Renault Captur App.

To be positioned above Duster in India, the Captur is a premium SUV of Renault designed as a crossover. Under the hood, Captur will be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines of Duster. While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1,750rpm. Both the engines of Captur are likely to get a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Captur measures 4,329 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width, 1,619 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. from a visual stand point, the Captur will get LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRL, floating side indicators, and contrast roof.

Inside the cabin, the Captur will get dual-tone black and white interiors with features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, twin-pod instrument cluster, rear armrest with cup holders and many others. On the safety front, the Captur gets dual airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist as standard.

In India, the Captur is expected to take on the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta. In terms of pricing, the word around the web suggests a price tag in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.