Renault India Private Limited launched its flagship SUV, the Captur on November 6, 2017, for a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. At the time of launch, Renault announced only the prices of Captur in dual tone colour option with a range of customisation options. Now the company website has updated prices of monotone colour variants.

The single tone option for the Renault Captur is available with both petrol and diesel engines in RXT and Platine variants. The Captur RXT mono petrol is priced at Rs 11.69 lakhs while the RXT mono diesel is priced at Rs 13.1 lakh. The Captur Platine mono diesel is priced at Rs 13.89 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Compared to the dual tone variants, the single tone variants are priced cheaper by up to 17,000.

Also read: Renault Captur automatic in the pipeline

Renault Captur single tone options are – Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Cayenne Orange, Mahogany Brown and Pearl White. The price of the Captur base variant remains at Rs 9.99 lakh (RXE petrol) while the range topper Captur Platine diesel dual-tone costs Rs 14.05 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Renault Captur is currently retailed in India with 1.5L H4K petrol and 1.5L K9K diesel engine options. The petrol mill develops 106bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of torque at 4,000rpm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The diesel mill, on the other hand, delivers a maximum power of 108bhp at 3,850rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1,750rpm mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Being the flagship SUV of Renault, the Captur comes loaded with 50 premium features as standard across all variants. The list includes projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, fully automatic temperature control with rear cooling vents, integrated audio system with USB , Aux-in and Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted controls, push-button start with remote central locking, dual airbags, Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist and rear defogger with wiper.