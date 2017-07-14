After launching highly successful models such as Duster and Kwid, French carmaker Renault is set to launch yet another new model in India. The new model, Captur, will be positioned above Duster.

Renault India Private Limited is set to launch the Captur crossover during the festive season, reports Autocar India. It will be the debut of the Captur in right-hand-drive layout. Though there were reports that the India-spec model will be the Kaptur Renault sells in Russia, the ACI reports said badging will be Captur.

India-bound Captur will be built on the same platform as the Duster SUV to keep the price in check. Renault India said it will scale up localization and hence adoption of Duster platform is in line with the plan. Duster's M0 platform will also underpin the upcoming India-spec Nissan Kicks crossover.

Renault is also not ready to experiment with powertrains and it will have the same engine as Duster. The 1.5-litre K9k diesel engine develops 89bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 220Nm at 1,750rpm, which is expected to get a slight bump in the Captur. Renault may also sell the Captur with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. Both engines will be mated to six-speed manual transmission. Renault may add a 4WD version and automatic gearbox options to the line-up later.

Since the Captur will be pitted against the Hyundai Creta range, it will flaunt premium features than the Duster. This will include full-LED headlamps flanked by LED daytime running lights, dual-tone theme inside cabin, contrast roof option and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation. The Captur in India is expected to get a price tag between Rs 10 to 15 lakh.