French carmaker Renault's new premium SUV the Captur is all set to go on sale in India on Monday, November 6.

The Captur has already started arriving in showrooms of the company, and the deliveries are likely to begin immediately after the launch.

The Captur is open for bookings across dealerships of Renault. Bookings can also be made through the company's website and the Renault Captur app.

Renault Captur is a globally successful premium SUV sold in over 75 countries. To be positioned above the Duster in India, the Captur measures 4,329 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width, 1,619 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm.

The Captur gets a ground clearance of 210 mm and a boot space of 392 litres, which can also be expanded to 1352 litres.

The Captur gets LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRL, floating side indicators, and contrast roof.

Inside the cabin, the Renault Captur features dual-tone black and white interiors with features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, twin-pod instrument cluster, rear armrest with cup holders and many others.

Safety features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist come as standard across all variants in the Captur.

Under the hood, the Captur get the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines as the Duster.

While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1,750rpm.

Both engines of the Captur are likely to get a six-speed manual gearbox.

To be pitted against Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta, the new Captur is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 12-16 lakh.