Is there a delay in launch of the French carmaker Renault's new SUV Captur in India?

If the emerging reports are anything to go by, the launch of the Captur has been pushed to November for the reasons that is best known to the company.

Renault unveiled the Captur in India last month, and a launch was expected around Diwali.

Although the preparations to welcome the new addition to its family were underway, Renault did not reveal the launch date.

A recent report of CarDekho now says the launch could take place in the first half of November.

As we have known, the Captur is open for bookings through the dealerships of the company, and the SUV can also be booked through the Renault app.

Renault has already started dispatching the new Captur to its dealerships across the country.

To be positioned above the Duster in India, the Captur is a premium SUV of Renault designed as a crossover.

Under the hood, the Captur will be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines of the Duster.

While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1,750rpm.

Both engines of the Captur are likely to get a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Captur will get dual-tone black-and-white interiors with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, a twin-pod instrument cluster and a rear armrest with cup holders.

To be pitted against Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta, the Captur is expected to be pegged in the price range of Rs 12-16 lakh.