It has barely been a couple of days since French carmaker Renault confirmed the launch of its premium SUV, Captur, in India but the rumour mills are already at work spinning news about the upcoming model of the company.

Captur that will drive into the country is the Kaptur in Russia, which is based on the Duster platform, but with a different spelling. While Renault is yet to divulge the exact launch details of Captur in India, top officials of Renault seem to have thrown some light on the pricing of the model.

According to Livemint, Sumit Sawhney, Managing Director and CEO of Renault India, Captur will be priced higher than Duster in India. To put things in perspective, Renault Duster prices start from below Rs 9 lakh.

Expected to be launched during Diwali, the new SUV with crossover DNA will be rolled out from the company's Chennai manufacturing facility. To be pitted against Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Hexa, Captur is expected to share powertrains with Duster.

Duster comes powered by the 1.5-litre K9k diesel engine, which is offered in 89bhp and 108bhp. Captur is expected to get the 108bhp tune. Rumours are also rife that Captur could get 1.6-litre petrol engine. The transmission is expected to be taken care of by six-speed manual gearbox. Renault may add a 4WD version and automatic gearbox options to the line-up later.

The upcoming Captur is expected to get full-LED headlamps flanked by LED daytime running lights, dual-tone theme inside cabin, contrast roof option and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation.