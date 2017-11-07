It is barely a day after Renault launched a new premium SUV in India. But, before the dust whipped up by mighty revs of the new SUV could settle down, rumours that the French carmaker is on to introduce variants of the new model have started doing the rounds.

When Renault launched the Captur model on November 6, the company had indicated that the AT (Automatic Transmission) would not feature in the scheme of things. Now, there is a talk that AT could be a choice for the Captur.

Going by the latest reports, an automatic manual transmission could soon be a fit for the new SUV in town. A report of CarandBike says that automatic variant of the new Captur SUV is expected only in the second quarter of 2018.

At present, the Captur SUV in India has 1.5L H4K petrol and 1.5L K9K diesel engine options. The petrol version comes mated to five-speed manual gearbox producing 106 bhp at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm while the diesel model gets six- speed manual gear box, delivering a maximum power of 108 bhp at 3,850 rpm and peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm.

Price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base variants, the Captur comes loaded with 50 premium features as standard across all variants. These include projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, fully automatic temperature control with rear cooling vents, integrated audio system with USB , Aux-in and Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, push-button start with remote central locking, dual airbags, Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic, Brake Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist and rear and defogger with wiper. The top-end Renault Captur Platine has also been launched in India, available only in the diesel version.

Platine is the most premium version across Renault cars and features premium white and gold interiors and AC vents with chrome along with the bezel with golden finish. Its Ergo Design leather seats 6-way adjustable.

The Captur comes in seven dual tone combinations and five monotone body colour options. The dual tone combinations include a pairing up of Cayenne Orange body with Mystery Black roof, Pearl White body with Mystery Black roof and Mahogany Brown body with Mystery Black roof. Other stylish options are Cayenne Orange body with Marble Ivory roof, Mahogany Brown body with Marble Ivory roof, Pearl White body with Planet Grey roof and Mahogany Brown body with Planet Grey roof. If you go for monotone body finish, then the Captur comes in various captivating colours -- Cayenne Orange, Pearl White, Planet Grey and Moonlight Silver along with Mahogany Brown.