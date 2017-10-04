Does the French carmaker Renault have plans to bring the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar of it soon-to-be-launched premium SUV — Captur in India? Well, going by the emerging reports, the Captur will not get AMT in India.

Renault is planning to position its new SUV Captur in India as a premium offering and has no plans of introducing AMT in the Captur, reports suggested. And if there is automatic in the Captur, it is likely to be the petrol CVT or diesel automatic.

Renault Captur, a globally successful premium SUV sold in over 75 countries is expected to be launched in India in October this year. The Captur that is coming to India will not get the base variant and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

To be positioned above Duster in India, the Captur measures 4,329 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width, 1,619 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. It gets a ground clearance of 210 mm and a boot space of 392 litres, which can also be expanded to 1,352 litres. The Captur will get LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRL, floating side indicators, and contrast roof.

Under the hood, the Captur will get the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines of the Duster. While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1750rpm. Both the engines of the Captur will get a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Captur is currently open for bookings in the country. When launched, the SUV will take on the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta in India.