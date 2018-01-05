After severing ties with Mahindra & Mahindra in 2010, French carmaker Renault decided to go solo in India. The company launched Fluence sedan, Koleos SUV and Pulse hatchback by 2012. However, Duster SUV was the breakthrough model that helped the company to establish here. In 2015, the company launched the Kwid and it went on to become another big hit.

Banking on the Duster and Kwid, Renault India currently has nearly five percent of market share. To continue the winning momentum, the company is set to introduce new versions of both popular models. The new Duster and updated Kwid hatch will be the main attractions at Renault's stall in the Auto Expo 2018, report Overdrive.

Renault has globally unveiled new Duster in November last year. In keeping with the model's rugged DNA, the new Duster comes with accentuated muscular styling. The new distinctive grille has an ingratiated inlay with the headlights positioned at the car's extreme corners that give the model a wider look. The revised headlamp design includes LED daytime running lights divided into three sections.

At the rear, Jeep Renegade inspired rectangular tail lights to steal the show. In addition, crease lines and satin-chrome-finish skid plate adds freshness at the rear. The SUV also gets restyled alloy wheels.

The new Kwid, on the other hand, will be a cosmetic update and there won't be many substantial changes on the hatchback. The cosmetic changes are expected to keep the vehicle fresh. Renault will continue to offer the same set of engines, 800cc and 1.0-litre along with the optional AMT unit.

Renault India's stall may also showcase Zoe electric car which has been spotted testing in India recently. It will be a technology campaigner for Renault at the motor show. The EV comes with a range of up to 400km (under New European Driving Cycle). The car is also capable to attain 80 percent charge in just 65min via a quick charger. Renault claims a real-world driving range of 300km and also a full-charge time of 8-9 hours using a standard 7kW charger.

With Indian government's push for widespread adoption of EVs and its ambitious target of selling only EVs by 2030, the arrival of Renault Zoe can be considered as Renault's first step to welcome EV era in the country.