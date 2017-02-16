The song Tamma Tamma Again, the remixed version of the iconic track Tamma Tamma, has apparently left choreographer Saroj Khan miffed.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania teaser: Meet Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal aka Badri [VIDEO]

The original track featuring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit was choreographed by Saroj Khan. While almost everybody, who was part of the popular song, were invited during the making and the release of the new song, Saroj was ignored by the makers of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Though Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's latest song video Tamma Tamma Again has been getting great response from all ends, Saroj appeared to be irked by the makers of the movie.

"Why should they call me? They don't owe me anything. Maybe they felt since my assistant Madhuri Dixit was there, they didn't need me around," Saroj told DNA when asked why she was not present at the launch of the song.

"You have to ask them why I wasn't invited. I don't mind not being invited. The new version of any of my dance numbers have to be of some standard for them to invite me to watch it," she added.

When asked to comment on the new version of the Tamma Tamma song, the veteran choreographer said she has not seen the whole video yet and hence cannot comment. Certainly, Saroj seems to be very upset with the makers of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and she definitely has a reason to feel so.

Meanwhile, the Tamma Tamma Again song has become one of the top chartbusters. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a rom-com, with Varun and Alia in lead roles. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the movie is slated to be released on March 10.