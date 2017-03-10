- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
Remembering the Notorious B.I.G.
This is rare footage of Christopher Wallace rapping in Bedstuy, Brooklyn at 17-years-old. Wallace, also known as The Notorious B.I.G. and Biggie Smalls, is arguably one of the greatest rappers of all time. Many appreciated his easy-flowing rhymes.
