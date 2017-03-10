Remembering the Notorious B.I.G.

  • March 10, 2017 22:21 IST
    By YouTube
Remembering the Notorious B.I.G. Close
This is rare footage of Christopher Wallace rapping in Bedstuy, Brooklyn at 17-years-old. Wallace, also known as The Notorious B.I.G. and Biggie Smalls, is arguably one of the greatest rappers of all time. Many appreciated his easy-flowing rhymes.
loading image
IBT TV
How the F-rating is changing how we see women in film
Most popular