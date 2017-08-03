Malayalam actor-dancer Thara Kalyan's husband Raaja Ram (also spelt Rajaram) breathed his last on July 30 due to multiple organ failure. The untimely death of the actor, who is a familiar face for the television audience in Kerala, had shocked many. And now, Thara Kalyan has become the latest victim of death hoax on social media.

Read more: Thara Kalyan's husband's death: Daughter Sowbhagya clarifies Raaja Ram didn't die of dengue

The word 'Remembering' is now shown next to Thara Kalyan's name on her Facebook page. It is a feature called 'memorialized accounts' on the social media site for friends and family to gather and share memories after a person's death.

How do Facebook's memorialized accounts work?

If Facebook is made aware that a person has passed away, they will memorialise the account. In Thara Kalyan's case, someone might have "accidentally" shared the social media page of the actress with the Facebook team while informing about her husband's demise.

Meanwhile, Raaja Ram's Facebook account doesn't show the word Remembering at the time of reporting. It has to be noted that no one can log into a memorialised account.

What will happen to the Facebook accounts of dead people?

The word Remembering will be shown next to the person's name on their profile

Friends of the deceased can share memories on the memorialised timeline depending on the privacy settings of the account.

All the content shared by the person will be visible to the audience it was shared with.

Memorialised profiles do not appear in public spaces and you will not get birthday reminders.

A memorialised account cannot be logged in.

Memorialised accounts with no legacy contact cannot be changed.

Sowbhagya Venkitesh's Facebook post

Sowbhagya, the only daughter of Raaja Ram and Thara Kalyan, had recently posted to clarify on the rumours about the untimely death of her father. Reports had it that Raaja passed away due to dengue fever, but she clarified that he was hospitalised after suffering from viral fever, and he developed another serious condition called septicaemia that led to multiple organ failure. She had also requested media to stop disgracing her father by publishing wrong news about him.