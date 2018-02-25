Who doesn't remember Sridevi dancing in the golden shimmery dress in the 1980s' iconic dance number? She is truly our "khwabo ki shehjadi", who rules the heart of millions of fans worldwide. Thus her untimely death shook the entire nation.

She passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai where she went along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

Known as India's first female superstar, the veteran actress enthralled her fans worldwide with her remarkable performance by Bollywood movies like Sadma, Mr. India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz. Nagina.

Let's take a look at some of her outstanding performances which are a must watch for every movie lover.

Sadma (1983)

Starring beside superstar Kamal Haasan, Sadma has one of the most remarkable performances in Sridevi's career. She plays the role of Nehalata, who is filled with utter innocence and vulnerability. She won a Filmfare Award for the performance in the film.

Mr India (1987)

Sridevi's Mr India has remained an iconic movie to date which also featured her brother-in-law and actor Anil Kapoor. Directed by Shekhar Kapoor, the actress played the role of a journalist. Apart from her acting, the songs in the movie — Hawa Hawai and Kaate Nahi Katate -- will remain in the minds of the fans for long.

Nagina (1986)

Sridevi portrayed an "icchadhaari nagin" -- a snake that can turn into anything it wishes. The actress's performance in the movie grabbed many eyeballs. The movie did really well at the box office as it became the second highest grosser of the year.

Chandni (1989)

Sridevi played the titular character in this Yash Chopra film. Her stellar performance in the film, which won the National Film Award for best film that year, is still green in the minds of movie buffs.

Lamhe (1991)

Playing both the role of a mother and daughter in the movie, Sridevi's delightful performance has blown away her fans. Directed by none other than Yash Chopra, this film won her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

English Vinglish (2012)

Directed by Gauri Shinde, this film marked her comeback in Bollywood. In the movie, which earned many accolades, Sridevi portrayed the role of Shashi — a simple housewife who cannot speak English. And, she gets mocked by her own family for not being fluent in English. But later how she takes a stand and changes the entire scenario and that is the best thing to witness in the movie.

Mom (2017)

Her last work was Mom. But technically, her last work will be witnessed in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Zero. Mom revolves around Devki, a mother of two beautiful daughters, who will be seen fighting for justice on behalf of her daughters. The movie did not do that well at the box office but her performance drew everyone's attention.

Among her other movies, Laadla, Khuda Gawa, ChaalBaaz, and Judaai also deserve mention.