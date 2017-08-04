August 4 marks the 88th birth anniversary of the multi-talented personality Kishore Kumar. Apart from being a versatile singer, the legendary artist was also a director, actor, composer, and screenplay writer.

The legendary artist was born on August 4, 1929, in a Bengali family in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. His original name is Abhas Kumar Ganguly, but he changed it to Kishore Kumar after entering the film industry. During his career as a singer, he won eight Filmfare Awards.

Let's take a look at some interesting and lesser known facts about him.

Ashok Kumar wanted Kishore Kumar to become an actor

If Kishore Kumar had followed elder brother Ashok Kumar's advice then we would have never witnessed his extraordinary singing talent. Ashok Kumar was an established actor during the 1930s and 1940s and he wanted his brother to venture into the film industry as an actor. The Kismet actor felt Kishore Kumar would not be able to cement his position in the industry as a singer because of other talented singers like Talat Mehmood, Mukesh and Mohammed Rafi. Also, Kishore Kumar had no training in singing.

And we all know how that turned out.

Original choice to play Anand in the cult classic Anand

Rajesh Khanna was not the first choice to play Anand in Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial Anand. Apparently, Mukherjee wanted to cast Kishore Kumar for that role and visited his house to offer him the role, but the director was stopped by Kishore Kumar's watchman. The director later offered the role to Rajesh Khanna and it became an iconic role in his career.

AIR and Vividh Bharti banned his songs from 1975-77

Kishore Kumar had refused to endorse the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 20-point programme and that resulted in his songs getting banned from All India Radio and Vividh Bharti. Even the censor board was instructed to hold the release of movies in which Kishore Kumar acted or sang. The record companies were also warned against selling his songs.

Beware of Kishore

Kishore Kumar had a signboard outside his Warden Road flat in Mumbai. The signboard read "Beware of Kishore." He also had put up "Mental Hospital" board outside his home in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, instead of his family name plate, according to reports.

His director dragged him to court

Kishore Kumar's pranks had landed him in trouble many times. A director dragged him to court for not following his orders. Then Kishore Kumar decided to act seriously and while shooting for one of the scenes he kept driving until he reached Panvel only because the director didn't say "cut," according to reports.

Kishore Kumar and his love life

Kishore Kumar married Bengali actress and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta in 1950, but got a divorce in 1958. He then married the stunning and legendary actress Madhubala in 1960, but their marriage ended with Madhubala's death in February 1969.

He then married actress Yogeeta Bali in 1976, but even his third marriage didn't last long. The couple ended their marriage in 1978. In 1980, he married actress Leena Chandavarkar.

He died on his brother Ashok Kumar's birthday

Sadly, Kishore Kumar died on his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday, i.e. on October 13, 1987. He loved his house in Khandwa and it was his last wish to get his body cremated outside his residence.

The song Paanch Rupaiya Barah Anna is based on a true event

The song Paanch Rupaiya Barah Anna (five rupees and 12 paise) was inspired by a real life event. Kishore Kumar studied in Christian College in Indore and owed five rupees and 12 paise to his college canteen. He immortalised this fact in the famous song from the movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958).