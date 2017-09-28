For those born in the late 1980's and early '90's, provided they had access to computers, might have ended up spending a lot of time playing Road Rash. The simple, easy-to-control game from Electronic Arts was light on graphics and was the ultimate virtual-racing experience for the kids (and adults too) of the 1990's.

With the advent of newer graphic-heavy games, Road Rash lost its sheen. There were six edition of the game till 2000, ever since the original Road Rash was released in 1991. The good news is that the game is coming back.

In its re-entry, the game has a new name and advanced graphics. Developed by Pixel Dash Studios and EQ Games, "the spiritual successor" of the Road Rash, is christened as Road Redemption. Developers have planned the release of the game for Microsoft Windows, OS X and Linux on October 4th, 2017.

Why is this new game called spiritual successor of Road Rash? The most interesting part of Road Rash was that it allowed pulling alongside another rider and you can hit them with a pipe, chain, baseball-bat. This cool aspect of Road Rash has been retained in the Road Redemption. Not to mention being taken out by a rogue truck if you are not attentive enough.

Road Rash debuted on the Sega Genesis in 1991. The game takes place in California, on progressively longer two-lane roads. There are 14 other opponents in a race. Each race is played in all-California locales- The City, The Peninsula, Pacific Coast Highway, Sierra Nevada, and Napa Valley. Road Redemption is expected to include these elements of the Road Rash as well.

The idea of bringing back Road Rash cropped in 2009 when Ian Fisch, a long time fan of the Road Rash series wrote a blog post on why the game needed a revival. Though his post, Fisch hoped that he could prompt the developers Electronic Arts to revisit the series. However, they didn't show any interest, for various reasons. Hence, the return of the game is based purely on crowd-funded by fans.