Producer Nikkhil Advani has revealed a shocking detail at a press meet at Jio MAMI 2017 about marketing people. His statement hinted that Kangana Ranaut's controversial interview on Aap Ki Adalat was a promotional strategy for Simran.

Kangana's Simran had a box office clash with Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central. However, the actress grabbed attention due to her interview and AIB video, which overshadowed Lucknow Central.

Though Simran didn't work at the box office, the interview managed to keep Kangana in the limelight. Lucknow Central's producer Nikkhil revealed at the event that the marketing people wanted Farhan to create a scandal like Kangana for the movie's promotion.

"I got a call from a marketing person saying Kangana's scandal is going on, tell Farhan to create a scandal. This is an actual conversation! 'Farhan has to have a scandal otherwise our buzz won't go up'. I said 'but what scandal?' and they were like 'any scandal but we need it," Nikhil said.

"I don't understand it at all. How can I approach Farhan and say 'hey let's have a scandal, otherwise no one will watch our film," he added.

Isn't it shocking? This very well proves that Simran's team was OK with Kangana's interview or it was their promotional strategy?

In fact, Kangana didn't stop at the interview, she went ahead and made a video with the AIB team. In the video, she took a dig at Aditya Pancholi, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan.

The best way to produce is to talk to others doing it, console yourself that others are equally insane. Come join the fun. @MumbaiFilmFest pic.twitter.com/hH1ohwd7kD — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) October 15, 2017

Since then, Kangana has become the controversial queen and her issue with Hrithik is still the talk of the town.

And the best part is – even after so much drama, Simran flopped and Lucknow Central did a decent job. Audience praised Farhan's performance and the movie.

