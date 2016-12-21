The United States has finally found the remains of their World War II soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh after years of coordinated effort by the American government with the Indian government.

Reports state that a team of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) had visited various regions in Arunachal Pradesh to locate the remains.

The American Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, in a statement appreciated the findings stating: "The United States is committed to making sure all the soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who served our country come home. DPAA's mission in India is a vital part of that commitment."

The Mission Commander Lt Col Pritz of the American Embassy also issued a statement thanking the Indian government for their cooperation. The search to locate the remains of the soldiers have been ongoing ever since 2003. However, it was in the year 2008 when the Indian and US governments got into an understanding to permit the American search crew inside the region to locate the bodies.

Reports state that several crash sites of the US aircrafts were discovered in the region between 2006 and 2010. Some of the crash aircrafts included C-87 transport (41-23696), B-24J bomber (42-73308) nicknamed as "Hot as Hell", C-46A transport (41-24724), B-24D bomber (42-40069) nicknamed as "Pregnant Swan", C-47DL transport (41-18518), C-87 transport (42-107259), C-46A transport #41-24739, C-87 transport (41-23791), 308th Bomb Group B-24J 42-100184, and, 08th Bomb Group B-24J 42-73242, nicknamed "Haley's Comet."

The American crew, earlier this year, had found the remains of soldiers travelling in a C-109 that crashed on July 17, 1945, while travelling from Jorhat in Assam to China's Hsinching province. Reports state that the number of casualties in these crashes are estimated to be more than 50 people.