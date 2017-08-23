Navy divers found the remains of some of the 10 missing sailors aboard the USS John S. McCain in the ships significantly damaged sealed compartments, said Adm. Scott Swift. The sailors had gone missing following a collision between USS John S. McCain and a 600-foot oil and chemical tanker in waters off Singapore.
Remains of missing navy sailors aboard USS John McCain found
Navy divers found the remains of some of the 10 missing sailors aboard the USS John S. McCain in the ships significantly damaged sealed compartments, said Adm. Scott Swift. The sailors had gone missing following a collision between USS John S. McCain and a 600-foot oil and chemical tanker in waters off Singapore.
- August 23, 2017 09:34 IST
-