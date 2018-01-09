In a breather for Indian techies, the US authorities on Tuesday said that the Trump administration is not considering any proposal that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the country.

The announcement was made by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) which runs the H-1B visa program. The USCIS "is not considering a regulatory change that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the United States by changing interpretation of section certain language in Section 104 C of the American Competitiveness in the 21st Century Act (AC21) statute that states that USCIS may grant the extensions," an official said.

There were reports that the Trump administration was considering tightening H-1B visa rules that could lead to deportation of over 7,50,000 Indians. The reports had also stated that the administration was mulling ending extensions for H-1B holders as well. These reports had created an anxiety among the H-1B workers. A large number of Indians are employed with some of America's top IT companies and their future hung.

The H-1B program, created by the Immigration Act of 1990, was intended to allow American companies to hire foreign workers with specialized skills. More than half of the H-1B visas have been awarded to Indian nationals and any changes in this will have impact on that community of foreign workers.

Related