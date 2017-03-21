Actor Dhanush got a relief after the medical reports submitted to Madras High Court over his disputed parentage indicated that the actor does not have mole over his left collar bone and a scar on his left elbow as claimed by plaintiff, but examiners have found that a small superficial mole has been removed using laser technique.

Doctors at Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital, which verified his birthmarks, submitted its report on Monday, 20 March, following the court's directive. "Dhanush was examined in daylight and also using torchlight without using any eraser and only water and spirit," the medical report was quoted by The Times of India as saying. The next hearing of the case is on March 27.

R Katharesan (60) and K Meenakshi (55) from Manampatti village in Melur Taluk filed the petition that Dhanush's original name is Kaliselvan, who was born on November 7, 1985. They have produced a birth certificate along with a couple of photos to prove their claims along with submitting school transfer certificates, etc.

The couple requested the court to direct Dhanush to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000 for their livelihood as they do not have any source of income.

In response to their plea, the actor's counsel has also filed a counter-affidavit alleging that the couple were attempting to extract money from them and they (Dhanush) want the case to be quashed.

As per Dhanush, he is the son of Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi. He was born on July 28, 1983.