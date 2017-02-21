Reliance Jio has come up with yet another move to disrupt the Indian telecom industry, and it's bigger than Welcome Offer and Happy New Year offer. On Tuesday (Feb 21), RIL's chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani made a series of announcements, from thanking Jio's users for their trust to achieving new milestones to finally launching a new scheme that outmatches every other telco in India.

The Reliance Jio Prime membership programme was launched by Ambani to make good on its promise of "everyday more value" to Jio customers. The biggest takeaway from Ambani's speech on Tuesday was the introduction of Jio Prime membership.

Here you can find all the details about the new membership programme, its benefits, price and how to enroll:

Jio Prime membership benefits

Jio Prime members get unlimited 4G data, calls and access to all Jio apps till March 31, 2018. After 12 months, the Jio Prime members can continue the same benefits for another year by paying Rs 303 per month. Jio will offer extreme-value plans exclusively for Jio Prime members, which can be accessed via MyJio app and Jio.com. Jio Prime members get access to all media services worth Rs. 10,000 free for a year. Jio will put together all the attractive deals and offers from Jio and its partners for the Prime members in one place.

How much does Jio Prime membership cost and is it worth it?

Reliance Jio is offering the Prime membership for an introductory price of just Rs 99. For that price, the users get a whole year of Jio benefits. This is a worthy deal considering 1GB of 4G data on other networks come close to Rs 99 just for a month, while Jio is giving its bundle of services free for a complete year.

When and how to enroll for Jio Prime membership?

The Jio Prime membership is exclusively available for existing users. Those who join Jio's network before March 31, 2017, can also enroll in the new programme. Enrolling for Jio Prime membership begins on March 1.

The users can become a Jio Prime member by going through MyJio app or Jio.com website. All the details on how to join Jio Prime will go live on March 1. If you are unable to do it online, you can also walk in to any Jio Store or Jio partner store for assistance.