Mukesh-Ambani owned Reliance Jio which is currently offering free data, free calls and free apps under its Happy New Year offer that goes on till March 31, 2017, could now apparently launch its much-talked about LTE feature phone that is expected to be priced below Rs 1,500 by the time the Happy New year initiative ends. A new report now throws light on the launch of the Jio-driven feature phones that are rumoured to offer free voice-calling over an LTE network.

As per this new report, Reliance Jio could launch feature phone handsets in the Rs 999- Rs 1,500 price range, potentially making it affordable for the masses. Here, it is also worth noting that feature phones in India are still owned and used by a vast majority of people. At this juncture, do remember that the number of smartphone shipments in the country overtook that of feature phones only recently.

The above report added substance to the fact that Reliance Jio would launch sub-Rs 2,000 feature phones, offering VoLTE capabilities, before the end of Q1 2017. This potentially points at a timeline before the end of the current Happy New year scheme (that promises 4G freebies).

As far as the key technical specifications of Reliance Jio's feature phones are concerned, these handsets are rumoured to come with dual cameras along with the Jio app suite bundled. Reliance Jio loyalists are hence advised to keep their eyes & ears open and keep a regular track on advertisements.

