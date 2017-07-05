Reliance Jio users are in for some exciting news as the company has rolled out a bunch of lucrative data offers for those who buy the JioFi device along with a new Jio SIM card and Jio Prime membership. So users can avail exclusive benefits of up to 224GB of data with a four-month validity, which is actually better than Jio's existing 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' plan.

JioFi users enjoy better privileges when it comes to the overall data bandwidth offered as well as the validity period of the offer. Here's a sneak peek at the various available data offers with the purchase of new JioFi device:

JioFi free data offers

To qualify for the JioFi free data offer, a user has to purchase a JioFi device for Rs 1,999 along with a new Jio SIM card and Jio Prime membership for Rs 99. The Jio user can then choose from four exciting offers for his/her daily data needs.

2GB data for 12 months

When a user pays Rs 99 for the Prime membership and recharges for Rs 149, he will be eligible for 2GB data per month for 12 months. The offer includes 12 months of free data after the first recharge.

1GB data per day for 6 months

If you need more data on a daily basis, you could subscribe for the 1GB data/day plan for a recharge of Rs 309 along with Rs 99 extra for the Prime membership. This offer will be applicable for six months and it works out to 168GB of data for the entire offer period.

2GB data per day for 4 months

You can also avail 2GB of data per day for four months for a one-time recharge of Rs 509 and Rs 99 extra for Prime. The total available data bandwidth works out to 224GB for the offer period. It is actually better than the 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer wherein you get 1GB data per day for 84 days at a recharge of Rs 309 or 2GB data per day for 84 days at a recharge of Rs 509.

60GB data for 4 months

Finally, you could grab the 120GB data plan for 56 days on a standard recharge of Rs 999. You could extend it to 112 days for free once you have completed two months of usage as the offer is applicable for two recharge cycles.

It must be noted that all the aforementioned data plans include unlimited calls, Jio apps subscription, and SMS services for free.

Although the JioFi data offers seem attractive, you should make a one-time payment of Rs 1,999 for purchasing the JioFi device which is quite a big expense, unless you need massive data bandwidth for all your needs.