We finally have some official confirmation on the processor specification of the upcoming Reliance JioPhone. Both Qualcomm and Spreadtrum have recently confirmed the specific processor chipsets (SoC) that will be used in the forthcoming JioPhone via Twitter.

There is no word on how the availability of these processor models would be decided across various regions in India or if Reliance Jio had plans of unleashing two variants of JioPhone across different price categories. We can only wait to see if Reliance is making two variants of the zero-cost 4G handset across the country.

Qualcomm has mentioned the arrival of 205 SoC in its recent tweet while Spreadtrum is yet to announce the details of its chipset for the JioPhone.

However, speculation is rife that the quad-core Spreadtrum SP9820A processor could be incorporated in JioPhone which is found under the hood of the first 4G feature phone in India – Lava 4G Connect M1. On the contrary, Qualcomm 205 SoC powers a dual-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz.

Qualcomm 205 SoC Specs and Features

Both the Qualcomm 205 SoC and unspecified Spreadtrum SoC reportedly support dual SIM capability along with 2G/3G connectivity options. Although the Qualcomm processor supports dual cameras – a 3MP rear camera and a VGA front camera, the JioPhone does not come with any selfie or front camera. The other key specs supported by the Qualcomm chipset include HD video-recording, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi and FM features.

Reliance JioPhone Specifications

If you missed the launch event of Reliance JioPhone, here is a quick look at its key specifications and features:

Alpha numeric keypad

2.4-inch QVGA display

FM radio

Torch light

Headphone jack

SD card slot

Four-way navigation system

Phone Contact

Call History

Jio Apps

Support for 22 Indian languages

JioTV, Jio Music, Jio Cinema and other Jio apps

Support for NFC payment options

Reliance JioPhone Pricing and Availability

The JioPhone is available as a zero cost device with a one-time refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 applicable on the purchase of the handset. The deposit will be refundable when you return the handset or complete a 4G subscription contract of three years with Reliance Jio.

Pre-bookings for the phone will open on August 24 while its shipments are expected to kick off in September.