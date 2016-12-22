[Update: IBTimes India has now learnt that there would be no Jio SIM card compatibility for 3G phones, thereby quashing all related rumours]

Reliance Jio, whose entry into the Indian telecom sector has been marked by free 4G LTE internet till March 31, 2017, along with free voice calls, is now rumoured to be looking at even the non-4G smartphone users in India. But how will the company offer services of a Jio SIM card on a 3G-enabled phone?

Now, as per new rumour mills, the Mukesh Ambani-led enterprise would come out with a custom application that is said to offer Jio SIM card compatibility even for users of 3G handsets in India. In case this turns out to be a confirmed development, then those with 3G smartphones will have plenty to cheer about as far as enjoying a high-speed mobile internet, free voice calls, free incoming roaming calls and text messages are concerned.

In present circumstances, a Reliance Jio 4G SIM card is compatible only with a 4G-LTE smartphone. Making Jio SIM card compatible with 3G phones means that users of these handsets could also get access to Jio's Happy New Year offer, which is currently in place till March 31, 2017.

However, at this point in time, the above rumours are only fit to be taken with a pinch of salt. Jio has not made anything official in this regard yet.

In related developments, incumbent telcos, apparently sensing a threat to their user base, have been coming out with lucrative offers in a bid to retain their existing prepaid as well as postpaid subscribers. An eye-catching offer at this point is BSNL's Rs 149 plan that is applicable to prepaid subscribers and lets people talk endlessly for free for a period of 28 days.

[Source: Zee News]