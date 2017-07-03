State-run network carrier Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released another data pack dubbed as 'Sixer 666' with benefits similar to the recently launched 'Chaukka 444' and thus upping the ante against new entrant Reliance Jio, which has been attracting users from rival carriers with predatory tariff plans.

BSNL's latest 'Sixer 666' offers unlimited talk time (voice calls) to any network and users get 2 GB per day high-speed 3G internet. As the name suggests, the data pack costs Rs. 666 and comes with 60 days validity.

"BSNL offers best prices & plan to our mobile customers considering the present trend of usability in the industry. We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segments of our mobile customers," R.K. Mittal, director (CM), BSNL, said in a statement.

Though BSNL's Sixer 666 offers cost-effective benefits, it's still not that lucrative compared to the Reliance Jio's Rs. 509 tariff plan, which offers 2 GB Internet data per day that too in 4G speed and the validity is 84 days.

But, BSNL's recently launched 'Chaukka 444' is the most cost effective data tariff plan in the market. For those unaware, it offers 4 GB data per day with unlimited calls for 90 days.

If Rs. 444 seems a little expensive, BSNL also offers special tariff voucher dubbed as the 'Triple ACE' for Rs. 333, which comes with similar benefits such as 3 GB data per day (total of 270 GB) and unlimited voice calls with a validity of 90 days.

Watch this space for latest news on BSNL and Reliance Jio products.