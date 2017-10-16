The tariff war in the telecom industry is intense. Following Reliance Jio's lead, incumbents Airtel, Vodafone and others have taken drastic measures to adopt to the changing trends. From charging around Rs. 250 per GB of 4G data little over a year ago to offering 1GB data per day with attractive bundles, the Indian telecom industry has witnessed the most disruptive change ever.

Reliance Jio is to be thanked for the new trend in the telecom industry, and now every telco is keeping up with competitive offers. Three main leaders – Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio – have special offers on voice calls and 4G data, which are hard to be overlooked.

So if you're confused between the offers each carrier is giving away like free cookies, here's a look at the best plans offered by Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio. We picked a Rs. 399 tariff from all three telcos for a better comparison.

Airtel – Rs. 399

Airtel has several voice + data bundles, but the Rs. 399 plan is quite popular and worthy. It offers 1GB data per day to 4G handsets along with unlimited local and STD calls and 100 local and national SMS for a period of 28 days. If you choose to exclude SMS, the same plan can be availed for Rs. 349 on all prepaid numbers.

Reliance Jio – Rs. 399

Reliance Jio has been a true disrupter in the prepaid race. Its 399 plan, among many others, offers great data and voice calling benefits as compared to its rivals. Jio Prime members can recharge for Rs. 399 and avail 1GB 4G data per day for 84 days.

As it goes without saying, all prepaid tariffs come with unlimited free voice calls (roaming included), SMS, and access to MyJio apps such as JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, HelloJio, JioVideoCall, JioShare, JioGames and more.

Vodafone – Rs. 399

Finally, Vodafone has stepped up with a challenging offer for its users. The same Rs. 399 denomination tariff gives Vodafone users 90GB 4G data and unlimited voice calls for a period of six months. This plan outbids Reliance Jio's tariff in terms of validity, at the cost of 4G data limit. By calculation, users get 15GB per month as compared to Jio's 28GB for 28 days. But the effort is surely a game-changer for Vodafone, which has excluded itself from the race for far too long.