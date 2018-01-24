The Indian telecom industry has turned into a battlefield with telcos like Jio and Airtel competing against each other with brute force. The end result is benefitting to subscribers who are enjoying low tariffs for unlimited data and free voice calls. This new year, Jio has announced some aggressive prepaid plans, but Airtel isn't the one to be a silent spectator.

If you are puzzled which telco offers better benefits on a prepaid connection, your answer lies right here. In this article, we are going to compare the most popular prepaid plans offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio to show you how effective they are. By the end of it, subscribers will be able to conclude whether to stick with their existing telco or jump the ship to its rival.

Best prepaid plans under Rs 200

Airtel

Rs 199: After the latest revision in this plan, users get 1.4GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Previously, high-speed data was limited to 1GB per day. The plan includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Jio

Rs 149: Users get 1GB data per day for 28 days with this plan, along with unlimited calls, SMSes, and roaming. The upcoming Republic Day offer will also give extra data to this bundle, where users will get 1.5GB data per day, which bests Airtel's Rs 199 plan.

Rs 198: Reliance Jio currently offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited calls (local and STD), SMSes and free roaming. But the telco is going to announce its Jio Republic Day offer soon to give users 2GB per day at the same tariff.

Best prepaid plans with long-term validity

Airtel

Rs 448: With this plan, users get 1GB data per day for 82 days along with unlimited local and STD calls. Previously, the same plan came with 70 days validity, but a recent change added 12 extra days and 12GB extra data into the mix.

Rs 509: The plan revision was also applied here, post which users get 1GB data per day for 91 days instead of 84 days. The free calling benefit remains intact.

Jio

Rs 349: Jio has several options in the long-term validity plans. Rs 349 is one of them, which gives users 1GB data per day for 70 days along with unlimited calling and SMS perks as the norm. But if you wait for the Republic Day offer, you'll get 1.5GB per day for 70 days for the same amount.

Rs 399: Under this plan, users currently get 1GB data per day for 84 days. But with Republic Day offer, users will get 500MB extra every day for the entire duration of the plan's validity at no extra cost.

Rs 449: With slightly higher tariff here, users get 1GB data per day for 91 days on a regular day. But if you avail the Republic Day offer, the daily limit is bumped up to 1.5GB per day. This is better than what Airtel is offering for Rs 509.

Best prepaid plans with high-data allotment

Airtel

Rs 799: If your consumption of high-speed data is higher than normal, you'll need a plan that suits your needs best. Airtel's Rs 799 is the answer because it gives users 3.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days along with the usual calling and messaging benefits.

Jio

Rs 398: Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day for 70 days under this plan, but avail the Republic Day offer to get 2GB data per day for the same price.

Rs 448: Similarly, the 1.5GB data per day for 84 days under this plan can get your limit extended to 2GB data per day with Republic Day's offer.

Rs 498: Finally, recharge with Rs 498 and get 1.5GB data per day for 91 days or get Jio Republic Day offer to get 2GB data per day. All these plans come with unlimited calling, SMSes, free roaming and access to MyJio suite of apps.