If you haven't had enough surprises already, there's a big one here. Reliance Jio is joining your holiday celebrations with an offer that'll make it worth your while. Dubbed as "Surprise cashback offer," Jio Prime members are entitled to up to 10x more cashback on select prepaid recharges.

Jio Surprise cashback offer is valid on all recharges of Rs 399 and above. Jio customers will get the following as a part of their "surprise cashback":

First, you get 100 percent cashback worth Rs 400 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. Customers will get 8 vouchers of Rs 50, which can be availed against Rs 309 and above plans or Rs 91 and above data add-ons.

Jio customers also get instant cashback of up to Rs 300 on e-wallets like Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Axis Pay, and Freecharge. The cashbacks vary from one wallet to another. Check below for all the details.

Other cashbacks worth up to Rs 2,600 are on various e-commerce platforms. Jio is offering:

20 percent off on Zoomcar up to Rs 1,000 30 percent off on OYO Hotel booking and 50 Percent OYO Money cashback up to Rs 1,500 Up to Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of Rs 10,000 in electronics on Paytm Mall 20 percent off on BigBasktet on a minimum purchase of Rs 600 Rs 300 cashback on order of Rs1,500 on Grofers Rs 1,000 off on roundtrip and Rs 500 off on one way domestic flights on Yatra.

It's worth mentioning that these coupons are valid until March 31, 2018. But customers must recharge before January 15, 2018, to avail the "Surprise cashback offer" by Jio.

Reliance Jio's Surprise cashback offer comes only days after the company announced two new plans with 28 days validity as a part of its Happy New Year 2018 offer. Users can recharge for Rs 199 and Rs 299 to get 1.2GB per day and 2GB per day, respectively. Users naturally get unlimited voice calling, SMS, roaming, and access to Jio's suite of apps for free.