Last month, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), owing a popular demand, extended its BB240 monthly broadband plan. Now, the state-run telecom-service provider has increased the per day data consumption limit by 10 times!

Prior to the announcement, BSNL's BB249 used to offer unlimited data with FUP (Fair Usage Policy) cap of 1GB high-speed data for 2mbps and after the limit, the users used to get Internet at 1mbps speed. Other benefits included unlimited night-time calling—9:00 pm to 7:00 am—from Mondays to Saturday, while on Sundays, it was extended for the entire day.

Also read: Jio Summer Surprise: Prime members pay just Rs. 3 for 1GB 4G data, and here's why you should get it

Now, new and existing BB249 broadband subscribers can enjoy 10GB data with flat 2mbps speed per day, whereas the other benefits such as the unlimited calling timings remain same as before. The new BB249 offer is valid till June 30, 2017.

The announcement comes soon after Reliance Jio-owner Mukesh Ambani announced to extend the prime membership enrolment scheme by another fifteen days and launched a brand new Summer Surprise offer, which offers users who subscribe Rs 303 plan, all the benefits of Happy New Year offer for another three months.

Experience #BSNL's unlimited wireline broadband plan and get 10GB per day pic.twitter.com/EmWt9TkbCI — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 1, 2017

For those unaware, the Happy New Year Offer includes unlimited 4G data (1GB high speed data per day), calls and access to all Jio apps worth Rs 10,000. By signing up for Rs 99 (one-time payment) Reliance Jio Prime programme, the users will get all the aforementioned benefits for a paltry fee of Rs 303 per month, which translates to Rs 10 per 1 GB data.

Watch this space for latest news on BSNL and Reliance Jio.