Reliance Industries flagship product Reliance Jio has crossed the 130-million user mark in its first year of operations, Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Mukesh Ambani said in a letter to employees.

"In this past one year, we have broken several records, both in India and globally. But what gives me the biggest personal satisfaction is to have broken the myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced technology," Ambani said in his letter.

The telecom operator added 29 million new subscribers in the past one month, propelled by the highest customer additions (29 million) in a month. Of this 29 million, Jio alone added 19.63 million subscribers, Hindustan Times reported.

Lauding the efforts of employees, Ambani said that Reliance Jio had broken the myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced technology.

"The way you laid out the infrastructure and technology, and most importantly, the way you worked tirelessly to have more than 130 million satisfied customers, making Jio a truly customer-obsessed organisation," said Ambani.

A senior Jio official told HT that mobile data consumption in India went up to over 150 crore GB per month from 20 crore GB, with Jio customers alone consuming 125 crore GB.

"India moved up from 155 to number 1 in the world in terms of mobile data consumption. Jio has become the world's first and only exabyte telecom network with more than 100 crore GB data per month being accessed on its network. Jio is already carrying five times more data than all other telecom players put together in India," the official said.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, wrote in his letter that the way India has adopted 4G technology and the way it is being used has become a case study for quantum technology, HT reported.

"Together, we have created the largest end-to-end all-IP 4G network in the world... India has adopted Jio as its own. This is also reflected in the gigantic spurt in data consumption and customer numbers on our network," Ambani said.

The daily has reported that post Jio's launch, the cost of 1 GB of mobile data has fallen to less than Rs 10 from the around Rs 250 charged by other operators.

Earlier in July, the company launched JioPhone, a smartphone effectively offered for free against a one-time refundable deposit of Rs 1,500.