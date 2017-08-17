Jio's offer with three months validity for the cost of one month's tariff has ended for several users and some are just a few days away from having their services cut off. To encourage users to continue using Jio services, the new telco is offering attractive offers.

The best plan for Jio prepaid users is Rs. 399, which offers 1GB 4G data per day for 84 days along with free calls and MyJio apps subscription. There's also a cheaper Rs. 349 plan with 20GB data for 56 days and has no FUP limit. But that's not the end of it. Jio has the standard recharge options ranging from Rs. 309 all the way up to Rs. 9,999.

Even though these recharges offer great value in return, any hesitance can swayed away with additional discounts. Those who are looking for even better offers on Jio recharges can rest their search as there are attractive cashback offers from renowned mobile wallets in the country.

Paytm is known to offer generous cashbacks, and those recharging their Jio numbers are advised to look for the same. The popular mobile wallet is offering a minimum cashback of Rs. 15 on recharge of Rs. 100 and above. But if you are getting the Rs. 399 or Rs. 349 Jio recharge, the cashback value is multiplied to give you Rs. 76 in your wallet.

To avail the cashback offer, check for promo codes listed within the app. PAYTMJIO is the promo code for cashback, but the maximum cashback of Rs. 76 seems to vary based on customers and numbers. The cashback will be credited to the Paytm wallet within 24 hours.

If you are not able to get the maximum cashback, fret not. There are other sources to avail better offers on your Jio recharge. For instance Amazon Pay is offering Rs. 99 cashback on Jio recharge of Rs. 309 and above. But users must recharge between August 14 and August 19.

MobiKwik is also participating on the Jio cashback frenzy, and offering Rs. 59 on recharge of Rs. 399 using the promo code JIOMBK. First time users of MobiKwik can avail Rs. 159 cashback on their Rs. 399 Jio recharge using the code NEWJIO.

Finally, PhonePe by Flipkart is also offering a cashback on recharging Jio number. For Rs. 300 and above recharges done before August 21, PhonePe is offering a cashback of Rs. 75.