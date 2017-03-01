Reliance Jio Prime, which was announced last month, has finally gone live in India. The newly-introduced scheme entitles existing and new subscribers all the benefits of Happy New Year Offer for an additional year -- till March 31, 2018.

While making the announcement, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had mentioned only one Rs 303 Jio Prime tariff plan. Now, Jio has released additional plans with more benefits and extended validities.

[Note: The Happy New Year Offer includes unlimited 4G data (1GB high speed data per day), calls and access to all Jio apps worth Rs 10,000]

How to enrol for Reliance Jio Prime membership?

Interested users can easily enrol to Reliance Jio Prime by going to MyJio app on mobile or visiting the official website. You can also walk to any Reliance Digital store and get enrolled by a paying one-time fee of Rs 99. It has to be noted that Reliance Prime membership enrolment will end on March 31, after which users have to pay normal tariff charges for additional benefits.

Here are the Reliance Jio Prime tariff plans:

[Note: All prepaid and postpaid Jio Prime plan subscribers get free voice calling to all networks.]

Postpaid-

1. Rs 303: Here the user is entitled to get 28GB high-speed internet for a month. But due to Fair Usage Policy (FUP), user will get only 1GB with fast 4G connection per day, beyond which the internet speed will drop to 128kbps.

2. Rs 499: The basic voice service will be same. The only difference is that users will be able to enjoy 58GB with 2GB high-speed internet per day.

3. Rs 999: In this pack, there are no restrictions. The users will be able to enjoy unlimited internet with high-speed internet connection at all time.

Prepaid-

1. Rs 303: In this pack, the user is entitled to get 28GB high-speed internet for a month. But due to Fair Usage Policy (FUP), the user will get only 1GB with fast 4G connection per day, beyond which the internet speed will drop to 128kbps. It is valid for 28 days.

2. Rs 499: The users can avail 68GB with 2GB high-speed internet per day. Again, this is valid for 28 days.

3. Rs 999: In this pack, Reliance Jio Prime members get 60GB with full 4G-LTE speed with no data cap per day. But, it is valid for only 60 days.

4. Rs 1,999: In this pack, users are entitled for 128GB with full 4G-LTE speed with no data cap per day. But, it is valid for only 90 days.

5. Rs 4,999: Here, users are entitled to 350GB with full 4G-LTE speed with no data cap per day. But, it is valid for only 180 days.

6. Rs 9,999: In this mega-pack, users are entitled to 350GB with full 4G-LTE speed with no data cap per day. It is valid for almost a year (360 days).

There are additional instant top-up packages for a day and week's validity. For more information, go to jio.com.

