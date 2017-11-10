Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, which has disruptively affected the telecom segment, is going full scale to charm top of the line smartphone buyers with some exciting offers on Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. For Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL, Reliance Jio claims to give offers worth Rs 23,000.

On iPhone X, Jio is running a cashback offer worth Rs 8,000. Jio customers can also avail Jio buyback offers on iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

If you buy or pre-order Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, you will get benefits worth Rs 22,999. Moreover, Jio customers will also get one year of unlimited voice calling and 750GB of data worth Rs 9,999. The moment you exhaust the limit of 750GB, the internet speed will cut down to 64Kbps.

Besides all this, customers will also get unlimited local and national SMS. The Jio plan for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is valid for 360 days, and the Jio apps subscription is also inbuilt into the plan. Moreover, this plan is applicable for existing as well as new subscribers.

Buyers who purchase Apple iPhone X with Citibank credit and Citibank world debit cards can avail cashback of Rs 8,000. Reliance Jio has made a promise to buyers that it will buy back the models after a year for 70 percent of the iPhone's price.

According to Jio, customers with Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X models need to recharge for Rs 799 every month, otherwise, they will not be eligible for the buy-back plan.

Buyers can also register for Apple iPhone X and also enrol with the buyback offer on Jio's website.