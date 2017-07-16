Reliance Jio has been a revelation in the Indian telecom industry, thanks to its unparalleled data schemes and unique discounts on its 4G phones. In its latest offer, the mobile service provider has slashed the prices of Reliance Jio Lyf phones by up to 60 percent, after hiking the prices for new 4G data plans by up to 33 percent.

The offers are now live on Reliance Jio's official website, jio.com. Here is the full list of Jio Lyf phones available for limited-period exclusive discounts:

Lyf Water 1 (white) at 60% off

Lyf Water 1 White is the top deal on the website for a total discount of 60 percent on the original price of Rs 17,399. After the discount, the phone is now selling at just Rs 6,898. You will be saving around Rs 10,501 when you purchase this phone.

You can buy the phone HERE.

Lyf F1S (black) at 53% off

Lyf F1S (black) is now selling at Rs 9,499 on the website, after a special discount of 53 percent on its original price of Rs 20,249. It has a slightly bigger battery and RAM, larger microSD capacity, bigger internal storage, and a bigger primary camera in comparison to the Lyf Water 1.

If you are a power-hungry user, you should definitely get the Lyf F1S. Otherwise, you might save a few thousand bucks when you opt for the Lyf Water 1.

You can buy the phone HERE.

Lyf F1 (black) at 42% off

The Lyf F1 (black) is priced the same as the F1S (black) at Rs 9,499. The F1 gets a discount of 42 percent on the original price of Rs 16,499.

On the specifications front, the F1 is at par with the F1S, if not better in some departments such as battery capacity, lens or sensor size of the secondary camera and support for Android Marshmallow 6.0.1.

You can buy the phone HERE.

Lyf Water 11 (gold) at 38% off

Avail 38 percent discount on the Lyf Water 11 gold variant, which is now selling at Rs 7,249 via jio.com as opposed to the original price of Rs 11,699.

You can buy the phone HERE.

Lyf Water 10 (black) at 39% off

The black variant of Lyf Water 10 is now retailing at just Rs 6,999 after a discount of 39 percent. The handset's original retail price is Rs 11,549.

You can buy the phone HERE.

Lyf Water 7S (black) at 37% off

Grab a flat 37 percent discount on the Water 7S for a special discounted price of Rs 7,649. The handset has an original price of Rs 12,299.

You can buy the phone HERE.